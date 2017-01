Can a city be described in one word? And if so, is social media the best place to find out? Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber member Heyward Wescott sought to answer such questions on Jan. 3 with a seemingly well-intentioned post on Facebook. “I am looking for words (one word) that describe Dunwoody,” Wescott posted. The post […]

522 total views, 4 views today