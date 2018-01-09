Amelia Inman was sworn in as Lithonia’s youngest ever councilmember on Dec. 8.

Inman, along with councilmembers William “Ric” Dodd and Diane Howard, were sworn into the Lithonia City Council during the council’s organizational meeting. Inman, 26, became the youngest person elected to the Lithonia City Council after winning one of the three at-large council seats, receiving the most votes (79).

The 2009 Druid Hills High School graduate told The Champion last month that as councilwoman she will address the concerns such as public safety, code enforcement, abandoned homes, noise at the amphitheater and improving communication and branding of the city that residents brought to her attention while campaigning.

“Branding is another platform that I stand on,” she said. “[My] first initiative is to definitely work on our communication because that goes with how Lithonia is seen and our reputation. I will look for sponsorships from local business owners and even [big] business owners so we can get digital signage. Whenever [people] drive by and they see this signage they will always know what’s happening in the city, whether it’s a town hall meeting, a council meeting or a workshop.”

Inman also said she wants Lithonia to be more than just a city motorists drive through to get to Conyers, I-20 or Stonecrest Mall.

“Just making it a staple place where we look classy, we look like we care about where we live,” she said. “It will tie into more businesses being brought in and more homeownership. So those are the biggest things I’m going to push when getting into office, in the first 100 days. And that will tie hugely into our reputation and our branding of Lithonia.”

