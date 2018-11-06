500-year-old holiday tradition comes alive

During the European Renaissance, well-to-do families often celebrated Christmas with a feast that included not only a grand array of foods, but music and other entertainment. A highlight of the event was a parade through the banquet hall led by someone carrying a platter with a roasted and decorated boar’s head.

For more than 25 years, Capital City Opera Company has held its own version of the Boar’s Head Feast in a DeKalb County restaurant, with a special menu and professional performers singing and bantering between courses. The event was first held at Petite Auberge Restaurant in Toco Hills and continued there until the restaurant merged with another nearby eatery to become Petite Violette. The Boar’s Head Feast tradition continues at Petite Violette on Clairmont Road.

“In some ways, the new space is a bit better. There is a little less seating, but it’s a better performance space. However, for the first time we’ll be doing this for five nights. It started as a single night then has expanded over the years because it’s so popular. Reservations are being taken already and if past years are any indication, it will be a sellout,” said Tom FitzStephens, director of Boar’s Head Feast event, which this year will be held Monday, Dec. 17, through Friday, Dec. 21.

Many customers come back each year for the feast and some organizations book full tables. “Smaller groups are often seated with strangers, but everybody seems to have a good time,” FitzStephens said. “I’ve yet to see a Boar’s Head Feast that wasn’t just wonderful.”

FitzStephens, who also is choir director at Lakeside High School as well as co-founder and artistic director of Performing Arts Conservatory of Atlanta, has overseen the Boar’s Head Feast for the past three years. “I have so much fun with this,” he said. “It’s not just music; we give ourselves silly old European sounding names and make jokes. For example, we start out welcoming the audience to the 756th annual Boar’s Head Feast.”

The feast is the holiday version of a Capital City Opera tradition in which excerpts from popular operas—billed as Dinner and a Diva—are performed at the restaurant. As with the opera events, the performers appear between courses and leave the diners undisturbed as they are eating. The opera performers appear in formal dress with small touches such as an apron or a hat to suggest a character, according to Catherine Giel, director of Dinner and a Diva, who added, “But at the Boar’s Head Feast they go all out. The performers are in full Renaissance costumes—and they’re beautiful.”

FitzStephens, who is a tenor, sang with the group its first year, but decided that singing and directing the event was too much work and engaged a replacement tenor. Despite his heavy schedule teaching while working on a Ph.D. at Georgia State, FitzStephens has changed his mind. “I’m going to be performing again. It’s just too much fun. I don’t need another tenor; I’m good.”

The Boar’s Head Feast includes madrigal singers performing Christmas music not just from the Renaissance, but from throughout the centuries from various European countries, including France, England, Italy and Spain. “There also are Christmas Carols that will be familiar to the audience. We do a mixture of fast and slow songs and of touching and silly music,” FitzStephens said. The music he added, is basically a cappella, but may include some hand-held percussion instruments such as small drums and tambourines.

The highlight of the evening is the presentation of the boar’s head, which is accompanied by singing of the traditional boar’s head carol. “Of course, it’s not a real boar’s head; it’s a prop. In fact, it’s in my attic right now, but it looks pretty good,” said FitzStephens, who noted that in keeping with the tradition of serving the whole boar as part of the feast, boar is one of the menu options during the annual event. “It may actually be roast pork, which is similar. Boars are pretty big.

They weigh hundreds of pounds. That’s why the ceremony involves just the head. The whole animal would be too big. Presentation of the head honors the hunter, who killed an animal that is dangerous and difficult to hunt and probably had been a threat to the community.”

