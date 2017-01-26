Local author discusses Resurrecting Abel, his latest book discussing lack of ‘fraternal love’

According to local author Marcus Johnson Jr., one of the first steps in addressing problems in the African-American community is addressing a lack of respect.

Johnson released his second book, Resurrecting Abel: A Discourse on Brotherly Love, on Jan. 6. The 45-page book addresses what Johnson sees as a lack of fraternal love in the Black community, its causes and residual effects.

Johnson’s previous book, Concentrated Blackness, looked at ways in which the Black community can come together. He said Resurrecting Abel suggests a step that should be taken first—loving thy neighbor.

“The book looks at probably the biggest cause of disharmony within the Black community, which is a lack of love,” Johnson said.

Resurrecting Abel is divided into three sections: “Death,” “Resurrection,” and “Possibility,” which examine such topics as mythology, slang, church and literature.

In “Death,” Johnson examines well-known instances of fratricide—the killing of one’s brother or sister—around the world. By using examples such as Cain and Abel, Romulus and Remus, Osiris and Set, Johnson writes that fratricide can be linked to military events (friendly fire) as well as violence in the Black community.

Johnson said he titled the book Resurrecting Abel after seeing many examples of fratricide in the Bible. He said Cain and Abel can be used as a parallel to the Black community due to instances of jealousy, differences and a failure to appreciate differences.

“Even non-Christians know that Cain killed Abel,” Johnson said. “One couldn’t appreciate the other—the Bible says God favored Abel’s offering—but instead of Cain figuring out how to make his offering more favorable to God, he just destroyed his brother. We need to resurrect Abel, we need to love him back to life.”

“Resurrection” discusses obstacles in developing Black fraternal love, which includes unhealthy competition, homophobia and self-hatred.

“When you explore those areas, you can see how competition can be both helpful and harmful,” Johnson said. “When you look at examples of fratricide like Cain and Abel, the twins who found Rome or the twins who found Egypt, you can see it’s because of unhealthy competition.”

According to Johnson, cures to such issues include acknowledgment, validation, encouragement and the demonstration or articulation of love.

Citing Joy DeGruy’s Post Traumatic Slave Disorder, Johnson explains a dichotomy in the Black community where even greeting one another can have disastrous consequences.

“In a lot of places in Africa, they have a greeting in various languages that means ‘I see you,’” Johnson said. “Viewing each other here, even looking at each other, can cause discomfort as well as other problems. When I walk past you in the street, I should be speaking to you and acknowledging your existence. When you see or pass by your family members at home, you speak to your family members.”

“Resurrection,” according to Johnson, also asks a reader to perform exercises. The reader will note how many Black men are spoken to as well as how many are validated, encouraged and appreciated.

“Validation is about more than acknowledging an existence, it’s saying ‘Hey, I appreciate you and you belong here,’” Johnson said. “Me asking how you’re doing is just as important as me seeing you. When one of us is doing something right or trying to do something right, we don’t need to tear each other down—we need to encourage one another.”

Johnson said articulating value between males is often the result of something negative, such as imbibing too much alcohol or an unforeseen death.

“Why do you have to be intoxicated to tell your homeboy or your friend that you love them?” Johnson said. “Why do we have to be at someone’s deathbed in order to talk about how much we appreciate them? Or at funerals to hug each other?”

Johnson said he was inspired to write Resurrecting Abel as a retort to those believe police brutality is warranted in the Black community.

“Saying, ‘Black-on-Black violence is a problem so we shouldn’t pay attention to Blue-on-Black violence,’ is inappropriate,” Johnson said. “The fact that Black-on-Black violence is there to be used in that way anyway is the responsibility of the Black community. Black-on-Black violence and how we treat each other is an issue.”

Resurrecting Abel is available at Amazon.com as well as BarnesandNobel.com.

43 total views, 43 views today