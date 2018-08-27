A site to be seen—online resource spotlights potential DeKalb filming locations

For much of the 20th century, the film industry was largely concentrated in Hollywood and New York City, but now other places in the United States, including DeKalb County, are working to woo the lucrative industry. A new online resource created by the DeKalb Entertainment Commission, enables DeKalb homeowners and businesses to showcase their properties as potential filming locations. The online

portal, accessible at DeKalbEntertainment.com and through use of any mobile device, also enables location scouts to easily secure locations and permits, according to Jessica Stewart, locations manager for the DeKalb Entertainment Commission.

“Georgia has a vast selection of sites readily available for filming.

There is something here for almost every movie setting. We have areas ranging from rural to urban and everything in between. We have mountains and forests, warehouses and skyscrapers, quarries and water features. Georgia is rich in sites because our state has a variety of options for film settings,” Stewart said, adding that the DeKalb Entertainment Commission does not get involved in any filming activity outside of our county, “but we do encourage the entertainment industry to bring productions to Georgia. It helps the entire state in the long run,” she said.

“DeKalb County offers a unique change of pace to the film industry,” she continued. “We have studios, businesses and private properties available for potential locations. In DeKalb, we have three major studios—Blackhall, Eagle Rock and Third Rail.

Combined they offer 13 soundstages and 740,000 square feet of production space. In addition to our studio spaces, we have unique attractions that are open to filming. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, Stone Mountain Park, Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve are just a few that have had numerous productions already. We have many private property owners who have listed their homes or businesses on a location database to attract potential productions.”

Using the online portal, location scouts can find, secure and pay for sites throughout the county for film, television and commercial productions, according to Stewart. “The system streamlines permitting and approvals through every county department involved in the process,” she noted, adding that every county department is integrated into the online, paperless system. The system is based on FilmApp, which Stewart said is the accepted standard used across the industry.

“There are 13 cities in DeKalb County. Everything outside of those cities is considered unincorporated DeKalb. This can be confusing for an out-of-town scout looking to obtain a permit for a DeKalb county property. The DeKalb Entertainment Commission created a jurisdictional map to help alleviate the confusion,” Stewart said.

“Our portal makes the process simple. A film permit application is needed for all filming whether on private or public property,” she said, adding there is a $100 fee for the DeKalb Entertainment Commission office to review the application. “Once the application is received and reviewed, it is sent to all the relevant departments for review via the online system, FilmApp, making the film permitting process fast and simple.

“Sometimes a scout comes to me with specific requests and other times he or she is ready for a permit and is looking for direction. It is my job to point all entertainment organization inquiries in the right direction. I’m either looking for locations for productions or managing permits,” Stewart explained.

DeKalb residents and business owners can also input their properties into the system as potential locations. From modern homes to 1970s-style ranches, from older offices to modern businesses, scouts are looking for the right image for their production, the DeKalb Entertainment Commission states in its announcement of the new system.

“Different directors have different tastes,” according to Stewart. “What he or she is looking for varies on the production. A good place for property owners to start is by accessing anything inside or outside their home that might stand out from the ‘average’ house.

“I would encourage a property owner to register his/her home if a property owner has features that could be considered unique.

Homes built in the ‘60s or ‘70s with original design, an old barn in the yard, a treehouse, pools, etc. might be of interest. Producers also are often looking for features that you don’t get with every home like a large backyard, long winding driveway, or exotic plants.”

Those who own property that might interest a producer, will find directions on the DeKalb Entertainment Commission website for inputting information and photos.

89 total views, 27 views today