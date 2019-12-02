Adoptive parents say family ‘was just meant to be’

Fostering or adopting children can be challenging and at times anxiety-inducing. One Decatur couple, however, say they found the rewards by far outweigh the stresses.

Brittany Behm said she and her husband Clint knew from the start of their relationship that they wanted children one day. After they married in 2013, they found themselves unable to have biological children and began discussing fostering and possibly adopting. “We felt we were both good with kids and had good jobs, adequate space and other resources to bring children into our home and love them,” Brittany Behm said. Working with Wellroot Family Service, the Behms went through the steps to become foster parents.

“Couples are carefully vetted before they are allowed to bring children into their home. There are background checks, home visits and more. Once we were approved, we waited to hear from the agency,” she recalled.

A few weeks later the phone call came. The Behms were told that a bright, energetic 5-year-old girl needed foster care and would likely need a forever home. “She was at the upper end of the age range we had specified,” Brittany said. “We knew that every stage in a child’s development has challenges, but we felt it would be better to get a younger child since we were first-time parents so we could grow into the new situation together. We asked for a child no older than 5. Allison was actually 5 and a half, but we said yes,”

There was another complication. Allison had a younger brother who also was one of the more than 14,000 children in Georgia’s foster care system. Eli, who was still an infant, had medical issues and was with a foster mother who was a nurse.

The agency wanted the children, if they were adopted, to be together. “We said we only wanted one child. We were new at this and were unsure how well we would do with one child. Two children seemed out of the question, but apparently God had a plan for our family. Now it feels this was just meant to be,” Brittany said.

Six months after Allison joined the Beham family, baby Eli came to live with them as well. The couple officially adopted the siblings on Aug. 23, which they call their “forever family day.”

At first, Allison was shy and uncertain about her new situation, Brittany recalled. “Children end up in situations they have no control over, but we as adults can help them through it. We talk with Allison about what adoption means—how we’re all now a family with the same last name—and we try to answer her questions as we assure her over and over that she is safe and loved. Eli is not yet old enough for these conversations, but when he is, we will have the same talks with him.”

In the meantime, she said, Eli enjoys time with his father, even learning cheers as they watch Georgia football together.

Brittany describes her husband, a construction engineer, as “a super funny guy and a great dad.”

“Situations in which children must leave their birth parents and become part of other families are never ideal, but there is brokenness in our world; there is brokenness in our communities. The next best thing to being able to stay with the original family is for a child to be welcomed into a loving forever home,” Brittany said.

“We have the same joys and frustrations all families have. We’re just normal people,” Brittany said. A part-time employee are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said she recently had to shift her schedule to take Allison to the doctor. “Sometimes plans have to change because the children come first, but it turned out to be a blessing because we got to spend extra time together when she was sick, cuddled up having soup together in front of the television.”

Brittany said some of their friends have said the Behms’ successful adoptions have prompted them to consider going the same route, “Adoptions is not for everyone, but it can be an amazing, life-changing event,” she observed. “If you feel in your heart it might be right for you, you can take baby steps by asking questions and fostering a child. There are even programs through which adults can become respite parents, taking children on a short-term basis as an aunt or uncle might do. Those who can’t actually take a child, can help by donating, toys, clothes or money to child-fostering programs.

The need is so great; everyone who can help should.”

She added, “Adopting parents don’t have to be perfect. They are not superheroes any more than birth parents are. All children need is love and stability.”

