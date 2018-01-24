Another major store plans to leave Stonecrest.

According to court documents filed Jan. 23, Toys “R” Us will close 182 stores as a part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan. Babies “R” Us, located at 8160 Mall Parkway, is among the stores that will close.

Stonecrest Communications Director Adrion Bell said a member of the Babies “R” Us management team confirmed the closure to the city and said the store will begin “store closing sales” Feb. 8 with the goal of closing the store by April.

In a letter to customers, Toys “R” Us Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dave Brandon said the company’s focus is on reimagining the business with customers in mind.

“We want to make it easier for you to shop with us, whether online or in our stores,” Brandon said. “This past season, we were successful in accomplishing this objective for millions of customers. However, there were also far too many transactions where this wasn’t the case—due to our operational missteps.”

The announcement of Babies “R” Us closing comes two weeks after the Sam’s Clubs on Jan. 11. The Stonecrest location was the only store in Georgia to close.

Four other Babies “R” Us stores are closing in Georgia, including the store at 1155 Mt. Vernon Highway in Dunwoody.

