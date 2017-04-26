The Arabia Mountain High School boys’ track and field team made history April 20.

The Rams won its first region title after out-scoring Chamblee 144-132 in the region 5-AAAAA meet at Godfrey Stadium. Head coach Nathaniel Webb said it was good to see the team win its first region title.

“The kids put in a lot of hard work and I’m very glad for them to see their hard work and dedication pay off,” Webb said. “We have a bunch of talent and hard work paid off.”

Arabia Mountain was led by senior Tyler Jones, who won three individual medals—two golds and one silver. Jones won both the long jump (23-01.00) and the triple jump (45-03.00). Jones’ teammate, freshman Jordan Barrow, finished second in the long jump with a 22-03.00 jump.

Jones finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.14. He was also a member of the Rams 4×100 A relay team, which won the race with a time of 41.66. The 4×400 relay team finished second with a time of 3:23.71.

Senior Michael Willingham won two individual gold medals—winning the shot put (48-11.00) and the discus throw (173-01). Senior Berhane Johnson won gold in the 110-meter hurdles (11.91) and finished third in the 200-meter dash (22.20).

Senior Kameron Gomez finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (41.40), and juniors Sam Garrett (5-10.00) and Zion Greer (5-08.00) finished second and third respectively in the high jump.

The Chamblee Bulldogs were led by freshman Andrew Rodgers, who won the 800-meter run (2:01.02) and the 1,600-meter run (4:42.04). Senior Will West won three individual medals—gold in the pole vault (6-10.00) and silver in the 110-meter hurdles (14.92) and 300-meter hurdles (40.30).

Senior Liam Henderson finished second behind West in the pole vault (6-04.00) and sophomore Jordan Cole finished third in the long jump (18.11.00). Chamblee’s 4×100 relay team finished third with a time of 43.35.

Defending state champions Southwest DeKalb finished third in the regional meet with a score of 109. The Panthers were led by seniors Terry and Terryon Conwell. Terryon won the 100-meter dash (10.87) and Terry won the 400-meter dash (48.99). His teammate, junior Justin Tomlin, finished second (49.35) in the 400.

Terry (21.54) and Terryon (21.82) finished one-two in the 200-meter dash.

The twins teamed up with junior Marcellus Boykin and freshman Devin Brewington to win the 4×400-meter relay (3:22.48), despite dropping the baton. Brewington mishandled the handoff to Terry during the second and third leg exchange, but Terry was able to finish his leg in the top three and Terryon closed it out, running past the leaders on the last leg to win the race for the Panthers.

The same relay team finished second in the 4×100 relay behind Arabia Mountain with a time of 41.71.

Junior Nicholas Edwards finished second in the shot put (48-02.00) and the discus throw (140-10).

Other gold medalists in the boys’ competition were Clarkston’s Bineyam Tumbo in the 3,200-meter run (10:09.33) and Jahsun McNeil in the high jump (6-00.00), and Miller Grove’s Fereday Chipere in the 300-meter hurdles (39.42).

