Arrest made in fatal shooting of Cedar Grove graduate

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Cedar Grove High School graduate Trevon Richardson.

DeKalb County police officials said 18-year-old Detavion McDay was arrested May 31 at 12:20 a.m. He has been charged with murder and is in the DeKalb County jail. McDay allegedly shot and killed Richardson, 18, on Memorial Day.

DeKalb police responded to The Life at Peppertree Circle Apartments in Decatur around 9 p.m. May 29. Officers found Richardson’s body lying in the parking lot. He was killed four days after graduating from high school.

Richardson’s father Freddie said he warned his son, the youngest of his four children, hours after graduation to be careful of his surroundings.

“I told every last one of [my children] before they go off to college that when you graduate you have to be careful because every time a graduation happens, immediately after that someone gets killed or someone goes to jail,” Richardson said. “And those are the things that we worry about as parents before we send them off to college. I had this same conversation with Trevon the day he graduated.”

He said his son was staying at a friend’s house not far from where the shooting happened.

“He wasn’t just straying away from home,” Richardson said. “We knew where he was and unfortunately something else happened [at] the event that took him away from where he was supposed to be.”

Family and friends of Richardson gathered near his Ellenwood home May 30 for a candlelight vigil to remember the standout athlete who made everyone laugh.

“He was always happy, had a smile on his face,” said Anton Cousins, who played football with Richardson at Cedar Grove. “If we were losing, we were down or winning, he was always there encouraging us to get better. He was a big piece of the glue [that held] the team.”

Richardson played football for three years at Cedar Grove and was a member of the 2016 state championship team. He was also on the state track and field championship team and played basketball for one year, according to football coach Jermaine Smith.

“He was always trying to bring everybody together,” Smith said. “Before his senior year, he buckled down that summer and he really was an asset for us. He did a great job and was a leader of the team.”

Richardson played wide receiver on the football team and he recently received a football scholarship to Valdosta State University. Smith said Trevon was a good student, a good teammate and a comedian.

“He always had a joke, always had a smile on his face and always tried to make everyone else smile,” he said.

Smith said he last saw Richardson the day of graduation on May 24.

“He was in the cafeteria preparing for graduation and I was talking to him, telling him congratulations and we were talking about him going to [college] and just preparing for the next phase of his life,” Smith said. “His mom was paying for college and now they have to pay for a funeral. It’s sad.”

Richardson’s father said it is hard to believe that his son is dead.

“It’s so unreal,” he said. “A parent never wants to bury their child. I would’ve never expected this to happen to him because he’s not the type of kid that associated himself in those types of surroundings. But, sometimes when you’re away from your comfort zone other people will draw you into the wrong light of doing things and things will happen.”

Funeral arrangements for Richardson have not been announced.

