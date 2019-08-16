ART Station undergoing renovations

A three-phase renovation project has begun at ART Station in Stone Mountain.

ART Station officials said the $1.1 million project is being financed by a major capital campaign to renovate the art center and expand the theater. In phase I of the project, which cost $300,00 and has been completed, the building got new windows and doors, new electrical, plumbing and HVAC. It also got new restrooms, according to ART Station officials.

In phase II, which began Aug. 5, seating will be increased to bring the theater’s capacity to 160. There also will be premium seating added to the first two rows of the theater.

“New engineering of the theater will redistribute the load of the second floor, which will remove the current poles in the theater which have created obstructive viewing,” said David Thomas of ART Station.

Phase II of the project will cost $450,000. Phase III, which will cost $120,000, will include improvements to the technical systems in the theater and expansion to the dressing rooms. The stage will be raised by 10 feet and will have for a new lighting grid and better lighting positions for the stage, according to ART Station.

A grand re-opening for ART Station is scheduled for Oct. 12. ART Station was founded in 1986 by Thomas, who gathered a group of artists, government, corporate and community leaders from Stone Mountain to form the ART Station Contemporary Arts Center and Theatre Company.

78 total views, 20 views today