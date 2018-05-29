Artists flock to Dunwoody Art Festival

More than 140 artists lined each side of Dunwoody Village Parkway May 12 and 13 for the ninth annual Dunwoody Art Festival.

Temperatures reached into the 90s during parts of the festival, but plenty of patrons still turned out to view and shop for art.

Dunwoody spokesperson Bob Mullen said the city estimated 25,000 to 35,000 attendees through the two-day event.

“It’s very hot, but a very nice crowd,” artist Jen Callahan said.

Callahan said she is on the show circuit this year and has traveled from her home on the coast of Florida to her first Dunwoody Art Festival this year.

“[The festival is] very nice … and the people have been very responsive to my art, so that was nice too,” she said.

Callahan’s art is a mix of water-based acrylic and watercolor paint, which she uses to create brightly-colored sea creatures such as sharks, dolphins and even mermaids. She said she draws inspiration from spending her life living on the East Coast, from Virginia to Florida.

“I love sea turtles. Those are my favorite,” she said.

Stone Mountain artist LeAnn Christian said she was attending her sixth Dunwoody Art Festival.

Christian creates mosaics with different colored glass pieces. She cuts the pieces of glass, then grouts them together “just like you would grout tile,” she said.

She uses the technique to create a variety of decorative items, attaching mosaics to old window panes, using them as a base for dog bowls or fashioning them into crucifix pendants. She also creates her own glass beads with a torch.

“Sometimes those find their way into the mosaics,” she said.

Though she said the festival isn’t quite as busy as it’s been in past years, she said she still had a good weekend.

“It’s always a good, fun crowd,” she said.

