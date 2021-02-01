Assistance offered to Stone Mountain residents affected by pandemic

The City of Stone Mountain has partnered with Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Georgia (SVdP) to administer the city’s Stone Mountain Cares – Residential Relief Fund.

Through the residential relief fund, those living within the incorporated city limits of Stone Mountain may apply for mortgage, rent and utility assistance. Residents or households financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for financial assistance in accordance with the terms and conditions of the program.

According to a city announcement, SVdP will work with landlords and vendors to negotiate any outstanding debt (mortgage, rent, utilities) incurred after March 1, 2020, as a result of COVID-19. The city is requesting that landlords cease late fee charges and/or eviction proceedings during the negotiating period and encourage landlords to cooperate with SVdP caseworkers.

Stone Mountain residents may apply for assistance by calling (678) 892-6163 or online at https://www.svdpgeorgia.org/stone-mountain-help/.

