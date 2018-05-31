Athletes earn valedictorian, salutatorian honors

Some of DeKalb County School District’s top students excelled in the classroom and on the field or court.

Out of the 54 students who were named valedictorian or salutatorian at the district’s 19 schools, 26 were athlete, according to the district’s athletic department. Sixteen student athletes were named valedictorians and 10 were recognized as salutatorians. Six of the students were also two-sport athletes.

The athletes represent 59 percent of those receiving valedictorian or salutatorian honors from the 19 schools with varsity sports, according to the athletic department.

Arabia Mountain’s resident valedictorian Odette Nawoue, who is headed to the University of Georgia (UGA), played volleyball and soccer. She finished her senior season in the top 10 in the county in kills and blocks on the volleyball team, scored three goals and had one assist as a defender on the soccer team.

Franklin Smith Odette Nawoue Skyler Walker Harris Maya Rajan

McNair valedictorian Skyler Walker-Harris, who will also attend UGA in the fall, was captain of the softball team and played basketball. She finished top 10 in the county in RBIs (25) and triples (3) during the softball season last fall.

Stephenson valedictorian Franklin Smith (UGA) is the third two-sport athlete to finish the school year at the top of his class. On the football field, Smith had two tackles for a loss, a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries. On the basketball court, he averaged 3.7 rebounds per game.

Other student-athlete valedictorians include Arabia Mountain magnet program’s Camille Jones (cheerleading), Columbia magnet’s Kariyah Muhammad (soccer), Columbia resident’s Rayeanna Motley (cross country), Druid Hills’ Maya Rajan (soccer), Dunwoody’s Shreya Nainwall (lacrosse), Martin Luther King Jr.’s Jamie Dillard (swimming), Miller Grove’s Imani Morrison (track), Redan’s Liliana Reyes (softball/track, junior year), Southwest DeKalb magnet’s Morgan Banks (cheerleading), Southwest DeKalb’s resident Tea’ White (softball), Stone Mountain’s Cameron Moore (tennis), Towers’ Midjina Richard (soccer) and Tucker’s Revaz Sharma (tennis).

The salutatorians were Arabia Mountain’s magnet Richard Taylor (football), Arabia Mountain’s resident Chandler Shaw (soccer), Columbia’s James Karanja (soccer), Cross Keys’ Yuyan Ke (basketball), Druid Hills’ twin sisters and co-salutatorians Lydia and Lisa Medford (cross country and swimming), Lithonia’s Erys Murchison-Wyche (golf), Miller Grove’s Zaniah Dameron (cheerleading), Southwest DeKalb’s magnet Kayla McKinney (soccer, cheerleading) and Towers’ Michael Pollard (soccer, wrestling).

