Atlanta-based startup testing new rideshare service

A startup based in Atlanta has aspirations of shaking up the rideshare industry by providing “a superior platform that supports its drivers and improves passenger accessibility and safety,” according to officials.

RIDE Technologies is currently conducting a test market in the metro-Atlanta area. The startup launched in late 2021 and spokespersons of RIDE Technologies said that with a successful response so far, the company plans to begin expansion outside of Georgia in three to six months.

According to co-founder and CEO Hafez Omar Nesnas, what sets RIDE Technologies apart from other rideshare services is that it operates “on a mission of rideshare, not revenue share.”

The startup promises no add-on fees or surcharges for riders and fair compensation to drivers.

“Ridesharing customers often complain about surprise extra fees and although the gig economy is popular, many independent contractors who drive for rideshare companies report actually losing money. They say the current compensation model doesn’t pay enough to fully cover their time and vehicular operating expenses, especially with rising gas prices and inflation,” said Nesnas. “Unlike Uber and Lyft, RIDE Technologies operates on a low, fixed flat-fee subscription model to drivers at the same time without the surprise surge or additional charges that passengers often face.”

DeKalb County resident and driver with RIDE Technologies Patricia Poole said she appreciates that the service offers an additional safety feature called “Pink Rides,” which allows female passengers to request female drivers.

“I would feel much more comfortable putting my daughter in a car with a female driver,” said Poole. Poole said during her time driving with RIDE Technologies, she has observed the influx in Pink Ride requests, particularly among young passengers. RIDE Technologies also conducts extensive driver background checks and provides enhanced emergency safety features, stated officials.

Like other rideshare services, RIDE Technologies uses an app that can be downloaded for free on a smart phone by searching for “Ride Technologies” within the app store. A separate app for riders and drivers is available.

Visit www.us-ride.com for more information. Specials and promo codes can be found on Instagram @Ride_Technologies.

