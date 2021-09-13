Atlanta council approves police training facility

Atlanta City Council voted 10-4 Sept. 9 in favor of entering an agreement with Atlanta Police Foundation (APF) to lease land at the site of the former Atlanta Prison Farm in unincorporated DeKalb County to be developed into a police and fire training facility.

An APF spokesperson said the plan for the proposed facility is to convert 85 acres of forested land into a new police and fire training facility. He said the remaining greenspace will be preserved and that any trees removed will be replaced.

Atlanta councilmembers delayed the vote on the facility several times and heard more than 17 hours of public comment Sept. 8—stretching into Sept. 9—before the vote.

“I don’t know how you [abolish or defund the police] unless somebody is going to abolish crime. The notion that we somehow can exist in society without public safety is simply ludicrous,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a press conference Sept. 9. “I truly believe [in] the creation of this public safety training facility, where we can train with the expectations that people will treat our community with respect, that they will be given the most up-to-date training, not to serve as warriors in our community but to serve as guardians in our community.”

According to documents received from APF, the facility could “reimagine the training of regional public safety professionals and establish a new standard for 21st century policing that protects the safety and civil rights of all citizens. Building this campus will improve morale, recruitment, and retention.”

APF officials said the new facility is necessary because Atlanta’s current police and fire training facilities are outdated and in bad condition.

Documents received from APF state the full facilities build is expected to cost $90 million and that city of Atlanta’s contribution would be “through a 30-year, $1 million per year lease starting in FY24 or a single contribution through a general obligation bond.”

The proposed plans include an auditorium, shooting range, housing, fire training station, horse barn, pasture, a mock city with a shoot house, burn buildings and an area for explosives testing, among other training facilities.

