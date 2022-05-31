Atlanta Prison Farm and rights of property ownership

For the last couple of decades, we have occasionally read and seen news reports of members of the Moorish Sovereign Citizens group taking over Atlanta area homes and claiming them for themselves. When these situations are reported on, there is often public outcry and dismay at the actions of these squatters.

According to Southern Poverty Law Center, “the Moorish Sovereign Citizen movement is a collection of organizations and individuals who emerged in the early 1990s as an offshoot of the antigovernment sovereign citizens movement, adherents of which believe that individual citizens hold sovereignty over, and are independent of, the authority of federal and state governments.”

What has recently taken place at the Atlanta Prison Yard, located on Key Road in DeKalb County, actually isn’t much different than attempts by so-called sovereign citizens to take over individual homes. The approximate 85 acres of property was initially proposed to be a Confederate cemetery in the 1860s, but that plan never became reality. After the Civil War, the property was owned by the federal government, which had planned to build a prisoners of war camp, which also never became a reality.

The land was later sold to the city of Atlanta and an honor farm was established that allowed convicts who were considered to be trustworthy to work as state laborers on the communal farm rather than to remain incarcerated 24 hours a day.

The former prison farm is now slated to eventually become the home of a new police training facility, and for the last seven months has been occupied by squatters who apparently feel that even though they do not own the property, maintain the property or pay taxes on the property that in some odd way, they have the right to be on the property without permission and ”demand” that it not be used as a police training facility.

The Champion has received several emails from an organization known as Stop Cop City ATL that claims the proposed police training facility “would make Atlanta’s Black communities less safe, as militarizing police is dangerous and increases police brutality…[and] worsen over-policing of Black neighborhoods in Atlanta. Militarization and increased surveillance [are] the police state’s backlash to community criticism and demands…In the movement to resist Cop City, we resist the expansion of the police state & prison-industrial complex which we know will only make communities, especially Black communities, less safe.”

On its website, Stop Cop City ATL describes itself as “The Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America (ATL DSA)” and part of largest socialist organization in the United States, with more than 90,000 members who “believe that working people should run both the economy and society democratically to meet human needs, not to make profits for a few.”

It is safe to say that there are few people who want any community – no matter the skin color of the majority of its residents—to be less safe. Most of us want our communities to be safer and have less crime and work diligently to accomplish those objectives.

Most of us also want to exercise our rights of property ownership, which allow us to use our discretion regarding how that property is to be used as long as it does not violate any governmental or homeowners’ associations’ ordinances.

An individual or organization may not like what the owner of a property intends to do with their property, but in no way does their disapproval give them the right to occupy the property or make any demands regarding the use of the property.

For the life of me, I can’t understand how any individual or group of people can feel that they have the right to tell lawful owners of property how that property should be used. But this is exactly what is playing out on property located in southwestern DeKalb County.

