Autumn not the time to stay indoors

Days that are part cool/part hot, leaves beginning their amazing color change and a wide assortment of outdoor activities are what’s in store now that fall is officially here. The variety of events scheduled for October is staggering: food and music celebrations, wine and art festivals as well parades and spooky places that might impress ghosts and goblins.

We gathered a listing of a few of these for the consideration of our readers. We suggest that everyone head out to enjoy autumn’s beauty and the many upcoming celebratory fall events.

Apple Cider Days

Dunwoody’s Apple Cider Days is a monthlong series of family oriented events in October. The events include a twilight tour, outdoor music festival, carnival, trick or treating and more. Apple Cider Days take place on Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 24-28. For more details, go to cvbdunwoody.com and search for the event.

Taste of Chamblee

The 11th annual Taste of Chamblee celebrates the city’s diverse restaurant community. Takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6 in downtown Chamblee at the corner of Peachtree and Broad. Admission is free. Wristbands are $16.99 preloaded with 15 taste points. Food samples range from one to five points. For more information, go to www.tasteofchamblee.net.

LakeFest

Described on the event’s website as the “quirky festival by the lake,” LakeFest brings together more than 40 artists, more than 12 bands and food vendors. The Oct. 6-7 festival, which takes place along Lakeshore Drive in Pine Lake, includes a pet parade, sand sculpture competition, chalk art and a “floatzilla” of decorated, non-motorized vessels on the lake. For more information, got www.pinelakefest.com.

Oakhurst Porchfest

Front porches of Oakhurst residents come alive on Oct. 13 when 4th annual Oakhurst Porchfest showcases music and art. The event has been referred to as “the ultimate grassroots music festival” in which Oakhurst residents perform music on the porches of their homes. Art and snacks will be on display and for sale in yards and adriveways as well. In 2017, the event attracted 220 artists. Porchfest is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. throughout the one-mile square of Oakhurst in Decatur. For more information, go to oakhurstporchfest.org.

Atlanta Vintage Neo Soul, Jazz and Wine Festival

A new event that combines music and wine is coming to Lithonia. Atlanta Vintage Neo Soul, Jazz and Wine Festival is taking place Oct.14 for the first time. Live music, wine tastings and vendors will be a Lithonia Amphitheatre from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Artists scheduled to perform are: Groove Centric Band, Cory Brown and TCB Band as well as A Sharp Affair Band. The venue is located at 2515 Park Drive in Lithonia. Tickets range from $20 to $200. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com and search for the event.

8th Annual Festival on Ponce

On Oct. 20 and 21 arts and crafts will be the highlights of this festival that takes place at historic Olmstead Linear Park. More than 125 displays of fine art and crafts, folk art and “outsider” art. The event includes a children’s area, food and beverage as well as acoustic music performances. Free admission. The park is located at 1451 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. For more details, go to festivalonponce.com.

Brookhaven Arts Festival

The 14th Annual Brookhaven Arts Festival brings a wide variety of art to a unique location—behind the Brookhaven MARTA station on Apple Valley Road Oct. 20-21. More than 140 artists are expected to display art including fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture and more. Food, acoustic music and children’s activities also are part of the event. For hours and more information, go to brookhavenartsfestival.com.

Haints and Saints Halloween Parade

Get in the spirit of Halloween at the Haints and Saints Halloween Parade at 4 p.m. on Oct. 29 in Decatur. The parade starts at the Post Office, 520 W. Ponce de Leon Ave with a procession of floats, vehicles, walkers and bands. Immediately following the parade, four bands will take part in musical jam at the bandstand on the Decatur Square. The bands are: Wasted Potential Brass Band, Black Sheep Ensemble, Mercury Orkestar and Common Ground Collective. For more information, go to homegrowndecatur.com.

