The preservation project for historic Carl’s Corner in Avondale Estates will be completed soon.

Carl’s Corner, located on South Avondale Road next to Twin Oaks Plaza, was once the city’s entryway when the city was built in 1926. It was named after Carl Houseworth, an Avondale Estates gardener. City Planner and Community Development Officer Keri Stevens said the city has received federal sub-grants since 2015 to restore the archway.

The city received a $1,500 grant from the Georgia Historic Preservation Division July 10 to complete phase III, the final phase, of the project. Avondale Estates was one of seven cities to receive federal sub-grants from the historic preservation division.

“Carl’s Corner, the actual arch structure, was in very poor condition and we received our first grant from HPD to stabilize it, which we finished in 2015,” Stevens said. “A community member designed the landscaping that surrounds Carl’s Corner.”

For Phase III of the project, the city will use the grant funds to install a historic marker that will explain the history of Carl’s Corner and include a visualization of Avondale Estates.

“After that, it’ll just be maintaining the existing structure, maintaining the landscaping,” Stevens said. “We may decide to do additional historic markers at locations throughout the city, but that will be the last phase of Carl’s Corner.”

Stevens said there was a companion piece to Carl’s Corner on the other side of South Avondale Road.

“That was sadly torn down when they widened U.S. 278,” she said. “But we’re excited to stabilize our historic assets and also to be able to highlight them.”

The Georgia Historic Preservation Division awarded $90,000 in federal sub-grants to the seven cities to support historic preservation activities. The 2017 Historic Preservation Fund grants help historic preservation planning initiatives and projects such as historic resource surveys, outreach efforts, and bricks-and-mortar projects throughout the state.

The grants are provided annually through the historic preservation fund of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service and are administered by the historic preservation division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

