Avondale Estates continues search for new city manager

After former Avondale Estates City Manager Clai Brown resigned in February, the city has been in search of a replacement. Brown held the city manager’s position for nearly a decade.

On May 5 Avondale Estates residents and city officials met to discuss the qualities they’d like to see in a new city manager. The purpose of the meeting was to gather public input, according to Mercer Group—a company which specializes municipal recruitment.

Representatives of Mercer Group asked the audience of roughly a dozen people what qualities they would like to see in the new city manager and what two issues they would like to see the new city manager begin working on after being hired?

“It’s very important that the new city manager be available to the community. We’re a small community. We’re a village and we’re very engaged,” said Avondale Estates resident Candace Jones.

Many residents discussed Avondale Estates’ street grid and the need to have more connectivity throughout the city. Residents also voiced concerns about the city’s green space.

“We have a lot of undeveloped land in the back and a lot of streets that [have] dead ends. We’ve been talking about that for probably a year,” Jones said.

Avondale Commissioner Adela Yelton said it’s important to listen to the concerns of residents. Yelton said the public input meeting on the city’s efforts to hire a replacement city manager is exemplary of what makes Avondale Estates unique.

“You don’t see this a lot in cities and the larger ones you don’t see that at all,” Yelton said. “We have a very active, vocal resident base and knowing that, we wanted to get their opinions.”

Representatives of Mercer Group said those who missed the input meeting will be able to complete an online survey to give their responses to the two questions posed at the meeting.

Residents can respond at www.avondaleestates.org/FormCenter/Surveys-5/City-Manager-Search-Questions-49. The survey will end at 11:59 p.m. on June 15.

Mayor Jonathan Elmore said this is the first time the city has hired an outside recruiter to help with the hiring process.

“Hiring a recruiter is a first for the city,” Elmore said. “This is the first city manager this board will have to hire, and this process is new for us.”

A description of the city manager’s duties can be found on https://www.avondaleestates.org/DocumentCenter/View/2342/Avondale-Estates-City-Manager-Brochure.

“We have a very involved community and I can’t imagine not having our community involved in this process,” Elmore said.

