Back to the books

School in DeKalb County is now back in full swing as students throughout the county were welcomed back to their classrooms.

With more than 100,0000 students in the DeKalb County School District, several community leaders and organizations, including The Champion Newspaper, hosted back-to-school drives to benefit schools.

The Champion Newspaper staff coordinated with Decatur Recreation Center, Sauers Communications and Junior League of DeKalb County to provide teachers with notebook paper, pencils, folders, highlighters, crayons, markers, glue and other school items.

Donna Seay, who spearheaded the effort for the newspaper, said it’s important to give back to the community.

“We always try to find ways to give back to the community and ways to let people know that The Champion is for the people,” Seay said.

Three schools will receive supplies collected by the organizations—Browns Mill Elementary, Panola Way Elementary and Freedom Middle School.

On Aug. 6, a representative from The Champion Newspaper delivered school supplies to eight teachers at Freedom Middle School.

Freedom Middle School teacher Yvonne Strouv said her students will benefit from the donation.

“Some of our students come without their supplies so it is always nice to have them. The students will have no excuse to not do their work and it is awesome that [The Champion] selected us to donate supplies to,” Strouv said.

Teacher Nathaniel Hayes said he wants his students to understand the importance of giving back to the community through efforts such as school supply drives.

“Getting involved makes communities stronger,” Hayes said. “When these students see that there is community involvement it’s a positive motivation for them. Subconsciously students will see how they must take on the ownership of making their communities better.”

Ila Jarvis, who transferred from Rockdale County’s public school system to Freedom Middle School, said she’s ready for the new school year.

“The principal [Marchell Boston] is absolutely wonderful. He has created a positive culture in this school. It has been wonderful. I’m overwhelmed in a good way. I often ask myself, ‘What took me so long to come to DeKalb?’ Jarvis said.

