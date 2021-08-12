Be cautious when outdoors

Many of us are spending more time outdoors than usual as we seek to break the at-times monotonous routine of working remotely, but we must be cautious and aware at all times if we are to avoid encounters with the creatures we share our landscapes with.

I recently had an encounter with a large timber rattler in my own driveway, and to be honest, it scared the dickens out of me.

I was in our front yard and not being particularly concerned about wildlife even though we live in a rural area. It is not uncommon to see raccoons, wild turkeys, hawks, and deer near our home or along the road, but this encounter was much more threatening. I very much enjoy sightings of wildlife that are not likely to inflict harm on me, my wife or one of our dogs or cats.

At the time of the encounter, I was focused on a large elephant ear plant and the smaller landscaping features around it. I looked up and saw a massive, but beautiful, snake slowly meandering across our driveway. I was both frightened and intrigued. The snake had a beige and dark brown striped pattern along its approximately 5 feet of length and had a blackish top section toward its tail with a dark orange underside.

As I got closer, I saw the unmistakable row of rattles on the very tip of its tail and froze in my tracks. I then ran to our front door to yell for my wife to bring the 357 magnum we have in our home that is specifically for this type of situation. While she was getting the pistol, I was keeping a close eye on this very unwelcome visitor.

The snake did not seem the least bit interested in me and slowly made its way under my car. Still at a safe distance from it, I squatted down to get a better glimpse and saw it turn in my direction with its mouth wide open and fangs exposed. My heart was pounding as I slowly backed away.

I began intentionally making noises hoping the snake would come from under the car but not in my direction. My wife had come out with the pistol by this time and had handed it to me. I was shaking so badly that I doubted that I would be able to hit it, but thankfully the pistol has a laser focus that shines a red light on the spot the bullet is likely to hit. I fired off one shot and hit the intended target but missed its head that I was aiming for.

The snake then turned toward the edge of driveway heading toward a landscaped area that is thick with mulch and plantings. It coiled up around the base of a beautiful yucca plant. At this point, I was thinking that if that yucca had to be sacrificed for me to kill the snake, that it could be replaced, but I did not want the creature to get away.

After firing several more shots and hitting the snake almost every time, it began writhing wildly and for the first time since the encounter started, raised its tail and I heard the unmistakable sound of rattling. Though badly wounded, it was staring directly at me still with its mouth wide open. I realized this was the best opportunity I would have to attempt to hit it in its wide arrow-shaped head. I fired the final shot in the pistol and successfully hit its head.

It took a good 20-30 minutes for my hands to stop shaking. My wife and I both said we need to be more cautious when walking the dogs in early mornings or at night and that neither of us will venture out to our cars unless we have a flashlight or headlamp.

Though we both believe that gun control is a serious issue and that there are many who should not be allowed to legally possess a firearm, I’m grateful that we do have a legal weapon in our home. Had we not, that creature could very well still be in our plant beds, and I’d be too frightened to ever weed the beds again. I’ll still be very cautious and will not go out while dark without a light.

Even though this one no longer lives, it is a safe assumption that based on its size, there are others nearby. My weeds will probably go undisturbed for the remainder of summer and that is perfectly fine with me.

Be careful when in your yard, at a park or walking along a road, we never know what may be lurking in the landscape just feet away.

