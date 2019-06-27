Beloved and honored McDonald’s employee with Down syndrome dies

A beloved McDonald’s employee of 27 years has died suddenly.

March 15, 2019, Christopher Campbell─who had Down syndrome─was honored at a Buford Highway McDonald’s for his almost three decades of service. Campbell─loved by family, friends and coworkers─died June 10 of causes not yet released to the public.

A “Chris Campbell Memorial Fund” GoFundMe page was set up by community members on behalf of Barbara Ortega, Campbell’s mother. As of June 25, $5,460 had been raised by 146 in the course of 10 days; $2,000 was the page’s original goal. No date has been set for the memorial service.

“Chris was special in so many ways to so many people,” said a community member in the GoFundMe page description. “He loved all things pirate and enjoyed celebrating life through music and laughter. His family feels an immense loss and will miss Chris’ sweet smile and generous spirit.”

According to Kellie Vander Veur, owner of the Buford Highway McDonald’s, Campbell did not have life insurance.

While being celebrated by the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta and McDonald’s in March, Campbell said, “I love it here [at McDonald’s]. There’s no place like here.”

During the March celebrations Campbell sat in front of pictures on a poster board documenting his time with the restaurant─one photo being of his first paycheck. Campbell said he saved his first earnings. He assembled Happy Meal boxes for the restaurant part-time.

According to Ortega, Campbell learned motivation, respect and independence while of working at McDonald’s. Campbell was also a Boy Scout and was active in his church and a local food bank.

The McDonald’s where Campbell worked plans to hang a plaque to memorialize him.

“Everybody loves him here,” said Maria Clemente, McDonald’s general manager. “He’s special.”

