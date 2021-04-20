Best of Tucker contest opens

Tandem Bank—a commercial and retail bank headquartered in Tucker—announced the opening of the 2021 Best of Tucker contest April 19.

Officials from Tandem Bank said they are asking the public to support and raise awareness about businesses that were started, kept running and supported others during the pandemic.

“We are launching a contest to help celebrate and bring awareness to our Tucker community,” stated bank officials. “Tandem Bank recognizes that this past year has been challenging for many. We are a proud Tucker business and have been honored to stand alongside others in our community. It is for this reason that we want to celebrate some of the best local businesses in Tucker.”

According to a release, the contest opened April 16 and closes May 16. Categories are:

Newly launched – a business that began a new business during a global pandemic.

Giving back – a business that made giving back and making a difference an intentional part of their practice during the pandemic.

Most adaptable – a business that changed and adapted how they serve their customers during the pandemic.

Tucker community members may nominate or vote for any businesses they feel deserve the awards at: www.tandem.bank/vote. Voting will close May 16 and winners will be announced the week of May 24, according to a release.

Tandem Bank officials said the winner in each category will get $1,000 donated by Tandem Bank to a local cause or charity.

For more information on Tandem Bank, visitwww.tandem.bank.

