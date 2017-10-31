Myron Broome placed on administrative leave during investigation

Mary McLeod Bethune Middle School principal Myron Broome has been placed on paid administrative leave following reports of “serious employee misconduct,” according to DeKalb County School District (DCSD) officials.

The Champion received an anonymous tip that Broome allegedly groped a fellow DCSD employee during the Statewide Instructional Leadership Conference in Macon. The conference took place Oct. 16 through 18.

Sources to The Champion state the employee’s husband contacted DCSD superintendent R. Stephen Green directly on Oct. 19, stating “If you don’t do something about this, I will.”

Broome was removed as soon as the incident was reported, officials state. DCSD spokesmen did not confirm the nature of Broome’s conduct, only stating he has been placed on paid administrative leave.

“On October 19, 2017, the DCSD administration received a report of serious employee misconduct by Mr. Myron Broome, principal at Mary McLeod Bethune Middle School,” reads an official statement. “As soon as the alleged incident was reported to administration, Mr. Broome was removed from the school and placed on paid administrative leave.”

DCSD is conducting an internal investigation, officials state. Broome will remain on administrative leave until the outcome of the investigation is revealed. An unnamed retired DCSD administrator is serving as principal of the school during the interim.

