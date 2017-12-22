Boy Scout donates supplies to foster children

Becoming an Eagle Scout is one of the highest ranks in the Boy Scouts of America program, but before earning such a distinction, members must complete an Eagle Scout service project that will help the community.

As a former foster child, 14-year-old Reece Huffman said he wanted his Eagle project to have personal meaning.

On Dec. 21, Huffman, along with a group of fellow Boy Scouts, delivered approximately 250 bags filled with personal items to the DeKalb County Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

The bags contained items such as socks, shoe laces, books, combs, brushes, toothpaste, toothbrushes and shirts.

“I was adopted, so I wanted to do something foster related,” Huffman said. “It’s kind of mind-blowing to think about how much we’ve done.”

Huffman said he was nervous presenting the idea of his Eagle project to the review board. Most Eagle projects involve a building component that will benefit the community, he said.

Huffman, who attends Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, said he received numerous calls from neighbors and community members asking what they could do to help.

“Most of the items we would just get calls from people saying, ‘we would love to help your project, what can we do?’” Huffman said. “If we said we needed blankets, the next day we would have bundles of blankets waiting outside our door. I can’t believe this happened. This just shows that the community cares and that this matters.”

Jerry Kellar, interim deputy director for DeKalb County DFCS, said the donation will mean a lot to the children in the DFCS program.

Kellar said DeKalb’s DFCS is the largest in the state.

“I think it’s amazing that he’s been able to put these bags together. The items he’s collected will help our kids and really help our teenagers,” Kellar said. “This is an amazing opportunity for the kids that come into our care.”

According to DeKalb DFCS officials, there are approximately 13,529 children in foster care statewide and 857 in DeKalb.

Huffman also plans to give 50 bags to Georgia’s Adoption Unit to use for the program’s next adoption party.

Kellar said individuals wanting to continue Huffman’s good deed can donate items such as socks, underwear, shirts, jeans, shoes and feminine products to DFCS.

“We’re so appreciative of [Reece Huffman] for these items because these items will put a smile on a child’s face even though they’re going through difficult times,” Kellar said.

