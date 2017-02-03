Southwest DeKalb girls’ basketball team receives state championship rings

The Southwest DeKalb High School Lady Panthers basketball team got some new hardware Jan. 24.

The 2016 Southwest DeKalb girls’ basketball team received their rings during halftime of the boys’ game. The Lady Panthers won the Class AAAAA state champion last March after defeating Winder-Barrow 49-48.

“I know the players were super excited about receiving the 2016 state championship rings,” Coach Kathy Walton said. “These were the first rings the players did not have to fundraise for.”

The ladies were able to get the rings after a fundraising effort that was started by Southwest DeKalb alumna Mia Mason Porter. Porter started a Go Fund Me account in August and set a goal of $6,000. The goal was met in 11 days.

Porter said it was fulfilling to see the work of the alumni come to fruition.

“It’s very fulfilling for the community,” Porter said. “I just played a small part in it but it was a community effort. So I feel very fulfilled, I feel proud—Panther pride—that’s what I feel.”

“With the efforts of our principal, Dr. Thomas Glanton, coordinating the financial support from DeKalb County Athletics and the Southwest DeKalb Alumni Association, it made the players feel like the SWD community was proud of them and appreciated their accomplishment,” Walton said.



Each player and coach from the 2016 team received a ring, as well as Glanton and the vice principals and team volunteers. The durilium ring has four yellow diamonds in each corner on top of the ring, along with the words “state champions” and “2016” on the outside and the school’s logo on top of a basketball in the center. One side of the ring has the player’s last name and jersey number and the other side displays the school’s mascot, the team’s record and the final score of the championship game.

After receiving their rings, the Lady Panthers defeated Chamblee 63-21.

