Body cam footage shows struggles officers face

In a three-day period, officer-involved shootings occurred in Cobb County, Forsyth County, and here in DeKalb County. Two of the incidents resulted in loss of life for those being apprehended and one resulted in several officers being hospitalized due to injuries sustained during these incidents.

In each situation, body cam footage was released that shows the challenges police officers are faced with daily as well as the efforts officers made to diffuse the situations before they escalated into shots being fired.

Particularly insightful were the recorded efforts of DeKalb County Police officers pleading with the suspect to drop his weapon – in this case a long kitchen knife. One officer is heard on camera pleading with the suspect to put the knife down and then saying, “You’re a Black man, I’m a Black man. You don’t have to die today. I don’t want you to die today.”

It’s gut-wrenching to hear and see the final moments that ultimately led to the death of a young Black man at the hands of police officers. Thankfully though, body cam video recorded the efforts these officers made that could have prevented the death of the suspect.

We applaud the efforts made by the officers involved just as we mourn the death of the young man and commend DeKalb County Police Department for releasing the footage to the public in the interest of transparency.

