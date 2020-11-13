Book tells story of East Lake Country Club and its famous golfers

Many who drive past East Lake Country Club—bounded on one side by Glenwood Avenue and on others by Second Avenue, Alston Drive and Allendale Drive—may not realize that the facility is the site of not only local history but national and worldwide sports history.

Its colorful story is told in the recently published book East Lake – Where Bobby Learned to Play by Linton C. Hopkins, who discussed the book at an October virtual Lunch and Learn at the DeKalb County History Center. The “Bobby” referred to in the title is golfing great Robert Tyre “Bobby” Jones Jr. and much of the book is his story, but it also tells readers about another golfing great, Alexa Stirling, who was Jones’ friend since their childhoods. East Lake – Where Bobby Learned to Play also chronicles the facility itself telling such stories as one about the time its so-call “fireproof” building burned to the ground. Established in 1904, East Lake in DeKalb County is the oldest golf course in the city of Atlanta.

Hopkins tells of how Stirling acted as Jones’ mentor and influenced him to control his temper—he was once said to be able “to cuss for five minutes without repeating himself”— and become what the author describes as “a model of grace and charm.” Five years Jones’ senior, Stirling was a three-time winner of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Championship. Both began playing golf at East Lake as children and Jones returned to play there even after he achieved international golfing fame.

Jones, who was born in 1902 and died in 1972, shocked the golfing world by winning four of the sport’s most prestigious championships in 1930, a time when, Hopkins notes, many did not have high expectations of American golfers. Jones was founder and co-designer of the Augusta National Golf Club as well as co-founder of the Masters Tournament. Despite his success as a golfer, Jones, an Emory University trained lawyer, maintained amateur status.

In addition to telling stories of East Lake Golf Course in its heyday approximately 100 years ago, Where Bobby Learned to Play also has stories of such current golfers as Tiger Woods and their associations with East Lake.

In the book’s introduction, golf course architect Rees Jones states, “This is not the usual club history book about an old institution and its golf course.

It introduces Bobby Jones, Alexa Stirling, and other amateurs first, then it invites the reader onto the course and into the game. Stories from the past and present are told, and fresh new information is given on every hole….This book has new reflections from Bobby’s colleagues and touching stories written by former college students who kept him company in the evenings during his last few years.”

Rees Jones, son of renowned golf course architect Robert Trent Jones, designed East Lake’s public golf course, the Charlie Yates course, and headed the restoration of East Lake Country Club in 1994. Jones the championship golfer identified himself as Bobby Jones to avoid being confused with Robert Trent Jones, a contemporary also prominent in the golfing community.

Hopkins, a now-retired neurologist, moved to East Lake in 1989. A self-described “bad golfer,” he nonetheless joined the country club where he became fascinated with stories told by older members. He began writing down stories of the famed course that he heard from such members as Tommy Barnes and Charlie Yates. Developer Tom Cousins, whom many credit with saving the country club and the surrounding community in the 1990s, when the East Lake community had fallen into sharp decline, learned that Hopkins had been collecting East Lake stories and was interested in publishing them along with history of the club itself. Cousins promised that such a book would have his backing.

Where Bobby Learned to Play is “well written with beautiful golf course photography,” according to Cousins.

