DeKalb commissioners commend Brandon Riley for service

Family, friends, coworkers, community members and the parents he serves joined East DeKalb Boys & Girls Club executive director Brandon Riley at the Jan. 10 board of commissioners meeting in DeKalb County for an official recognition and honor.

Riley recently finished his first year as executive director after five years with the club, located at 1839 Phillips Road in Lithonia. County officials and community members thanked him for the impact he has made in the community in a single year.

“Brandon Riley, or Mr. Brandon as we know him, has had a really great impact on our children,” said parent Tawana Hutchinson. “I’ve been with the club a long time, and Mr. Brandon has had more of an impact in his one year than other directors make in many years.”

According to Hutchinson, a single mother, Riley and the East DeKalb Boys & Girls Club staff made sure she and her family had a merry Christmas by purchasing gifts for her and her three children.

Riley specializes in developing and implementing programs for youth development. Through the club’s College Bound program, he is responsible for making programs that entice children at the Boys & Girls Club to make good grades, stay focused on school and use every academic opportunity available to them.

Commissioner Gregory Adams said he wished to thank and honor Riley for returning to his hometown and making a difference in the lives of children.

“Riley is a student of DeKalb County schools, grew up in Lithonia, and went back to serve his community at the Boys & Girls Club,” Adams said. “We hope he continues his great work and remains a beacon of light for the Lithonia community for many years to come.”

Commissioner Mereda Johnson said the Lithonia community commended Riley at a recent town hall meeting.

“All of the parents at the meeting had nothing but great things to say about Mr. Brandon, his commitment to youth, dedication to children and excellence,” Johnson said. “He’s admired by his coworkers and the community in which he serves.”

Riley said he looks forward to doing more work in DeKalb County and bettering the community he grew up in.

“It’s humbling,” Riley said. “It’s a proud moment, given I can come into my community and make an impact on it as well as the rest of the county. For the commissioners to recognize that and support the cause is very rewarding.”

Riley said he challenged county leadership to go into other Boys & Girls Club locations and see the work that is being done.

“It’s not just me doing this type of work,” Riley said. “I have great staff, great parents and great kids. It’s a great support system in our communities.”

Riley said he will attempt to achieve more in the coming year. He said he will offer defensive driving courses for high school students and parents, on-location health screenings through a partnership with Emory University and in-home tutoring through Emory’s “Exceeding the Mark” program.

“Our job is to be a support group for the community,” Riley said. “Every community’s kids deserve that, the parents deserve that and DeKalb County deserves that.”

