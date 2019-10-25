Broderick Jones receives Under Armour All-American jersey

Lithonia High School offensive tackle Broderick Jones will play with and against some of the most talented high school football players in the Under Armour All-American game in January.

Jones received his Under Armour All-American game jersey Oct. 18 during a school pep rally. He is one of 100 players in the nation who will compete in the game, which will be held Jan. 2, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. He said being selected as an Under Armour All-American is a big accomplishment.

“It’s a well-known accomplishment because not everybody is able to be in the position that I’m in today,” Jones said. “I want to thank my coaches for pushing me every day for me to be a better player, a better person and a better man.”

Lithonia offensive line coach Robert Hamler said it has been an “honor and privilege to coach a player like Broderick.” Jones is the first player coached by Lithonia head coach Marcus Jelks to play in the Under Armour All-American.

“[Jones] has definitely earned it,” Jelks said. “It’s good for the school, community and the program.”

The annual Under Armour All-American game has been played since 2008 and has featured players such as current NFL stars Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Amari Cooper, Jameis Winston and Leonard Fournette. The game will be held at Camping World Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Jones, who is committed to the University of Georgia, is a five-star recruit, the No. 2-ranked offensive tackle recruit in the nation and top-three overall recruit in the state, according to ESPN, Rivals and 247 Sports. Jones said he is looking forward to playing and practicing with other great players.

“It’s going to be a crazy experience that I get to go up against some of the top players in the nation,” he said. “It’s going to be a wonderful experience.”

Jelks said he hopes Jones’ accomplishments will encourage younger players in the football program to work hard and strive for their dreams.

“Broderick has been a leader and a great example of what they should be striving toward when they get to their senior year,” Jelks said.

