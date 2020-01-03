Broderick Jones shows out in Orlando

Broderick Jones played in the Under Armour All America football game Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Jones played for Team Pressure, which won the game over Team Savage 30-24.

Team Pressure was coached by Deion Sanders while Team Pressure was coach by Ed Reed.

Both coaches are Super Bowl winners, and both are in the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Photos submitted by Lithonia High School's offensive line coach Robert Hamler

All the major recruiting outlets have Jones ranked as a five-star offensive tackle, but Jones lined up at guard for Team Pressure and still received great reviews.

Sights and sounds from Jones’ appearance in the Under Armour All America game and practices and a few tweets highlighting some of the praise he received:

Thanks for following our @DawgNation team coverage in 2019 and many many blessings to all in 2020. Hope everyone’s year started off like @uaallamerica O-line coach George Hegamin getting it right with @LXIII_NOVA + @warrenbrinson17 + @millionairemov3 this week. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/3XSmFQ9YT7 — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) January 1, 2020

More @millionairemov3 from Day 3. Georgia 5-Star OT commit Broderick Jones with a strong week. Even without really setting his hands very quickly. Can’t wait to see what he will become with consistent technique with his length and rare athleticism. pic.twitter.com/GoLJrTbo9c — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) January 1, 2020

Broderick Jones was playing tight end & defensive end 2 seasons ago. Tonight, he's bumped into guard and is more than holding his own against the country's best. Talk about positional versatility. Kid is special. — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinSI) January 2, 2020

