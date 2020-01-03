Latest:

Football News Sports 

Broderick Jones shows out in Orlando

Jay Phillips 0 Comments , ,

Broderick Jones played in the Under Armour All America football game Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Jones played for Team Pressure, which won the game over Team Savage 30-24.

Team Pressure was coached by Deion Sanders while Team Pressure was coach by Ed Reed.

Both coaches are Super Bowl winners, and both are in the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

IMG_5585

Photos submitted by Lithonia High School's offensive line coach Robert Hamler

IMG_5588

Photos submitted by Lithonia High School's offensive line coach Robert Hamler

IMG_5583

Photos submitted by Lithonia High School's offensive line coach Robert Hamler

IMG_5584(1)

Photos submitted by Lithonia High School's offensive line coach Robert Hamler

1112

All the major recruiting outlets have Jones ranked as a five-star offensive tackle, but Jones lined up at guard for Team Pressure and still received great reviews.

Sights and sounds from Jones’ appearance in the Under Armour All America game and practices and a few tweets highlighting some of the praise he received:

