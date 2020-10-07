Brookhaven and Decatur police departments seek help identifying armed robbery suspect

Brookhaven and Decatur police departments are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed to have committed armed robberies in both cities.

According to police, the suspect—described as a light complexioned Black or/and Hispanic male with a slim build and tattoos on his neck and arms—robbed a T-Mobile store in the 400 block of Church Street in Decatur on June 8 at about 5:35 p.m. He brandished a silver handgun and demanded cash from the register and after receiving the money, the suspect fled on foot.

Police say the suspect committed another robbery at a Wing Stop restaurant in the 4000 block of Peachtree Road in Brookhaven three days later. In that robbery, the suspect again pointed a silver handgun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register. After receiving the money, the suspect again fled on foot, according to police.

The suspect is believed to frequent or regularly utilize MARTA.

Anyone with information about these robberies or who can identify the suspect in the provided photo is asked to contact Brookhaven or Decatur police departments. Tips may also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling (404) 577-TIPS. Those submitting tips may be eligible for a cash reward.

