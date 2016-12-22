Brookhaven’s southeastern border has extended a little further east.

The Brookhaven City Council voted unanimously to accept the Woodcliff Annexation application, as well as the related rezoning application.

Residents in the Woodcliff Drive and Briarcliff Road areas filed the application in October. The area is east of the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Executive Park area, which the city council approved to annex into the city in 2014.

The group had to meet the 60 percent prerequisite of annexation, which requires 60 percent of land owners and electors who reside within the proposed area to be in agreement of an annexation. They collected the required number of petitions and signatures from both residents and property owners in the annexed area.

On Nov. 22, the city released its service delivery report for the area, which determined that the annexation would not adversely impact the current service levels provided to residents. Also, the same levels of service would be provided to the residents in the proposed annexed area.

Mayor John Ernst said he sees the annexation as a win-win for the residents and the city.

“I commend the residents for going through this process,” Ernst said. “I look forward to you guys joining the city.”

