A new pediatric care center will soon be the gateway visual for southeast Brookhaven.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta along with elected officials from Brookhaven and DeKalb County broke ground Jan. 11 for the Center for Advanced Pediatrics facility. The future 260,000-square-foot pediatric ambulatory care center will be located near the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and I-85.

The center will be located near CHOA’s existing three hospital campuses—Egleston, Hughes Spalding and Scottish Rite. CHOA said the new facility will bring pediatric clinics and specialists under one roof. The Center for Advanced Pediatrics will house 457 physicians and employees and anticipates managing more than 100,000 patient visits in the first year.

“The Center for Advanced Pediatrics will be a pediatric destination for the Southeast because it will have both complex care and research capabilities in one facility,” CHOA CEO Dr. Patrick Frias said in a statement. “This innovative facility will improve the patient experience and create a destination where much of what these families need medically for their [children] is in one centralized hub.”

Specialties featured in the facility will include pulmonology, neurology, cardiology and diabetes. The majority of one floor of the new building will be dedicated to treatment and research for breathing and airways according to CHOA.

Basic imaging and phlebotomy services will be available in-house, and a pediatric research center in the building will provide a location for patients to participate in clinical research trials, according to CHOA.

“We are excited to provide a one-stop shop for that child to visit all of her doctors in one setting with a coordinated approach,” Frias said. “This coordinated care and education will help children stay in school and at play–not in the emergency department.”

The new facility will also have state-of-the-art telemedicine capabilities, flexible exam rooms, a teaching classroom and a demonstration kitchen to enhance specific clinical programs.

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said the city is excited to have the facility.

“We see this as a leader for the south of our city,” Ernst said. “The fact that CHOA selected Brookhaven to be its home for the Center for Advanced Pediatrics and for the other projects that are coming down the pipeline is a source of great pride for us.”

CHOA and Executive Park were annexed into Brookhaven in 2014.

