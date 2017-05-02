Brookhaven finalized the purchase of 33 acres of greenspace near DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (PDK) April 28, the city announced May 1.

The closing came three months after Brookhaven City Council signed off on an intergovernmental agreement to purchase and preserve the space. The council’s action followed a unanimous vote by the DeKalb County Commission authorizing the sale of the tract for $5.7 million to the city. As part of the agreement, Brookhaven will preserve the land for greenspace and cannot sell it for development.

“This is an exciting milestone for Brookhaven and its residents who worked so tirelessly to preserve Brookhaven’s green and vibrant environment,” Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said. “We still have work to do to ensure that the property is safe for all residents to enjoy, but I’m looking forward to exploring this greenspace with my sons when it opens.”

The property, located west of Clairmont Road at the intersection with Tobey Road, contains mature trees, a stream, wildlife and native plants, according to the city. The site will remain closed to the public throughout the summer so staff and community partners can address environmental and safety issues as well as conduct a cleanup.

“To maximize the accessibility of this 33-acre site, we will need to fix the issues caused by the storage of old fuel tanks and construction material for many years,” City Manager Christian Sigman said. “This fall, our work should be complete and we will be able to open the area for all to enjoy.”

“We delivered on our promise to the dedicated citizens in this community who have been lobbying for years to have this land preserved,” Brookhaven City Councilman John Park said. “The hardest part is finished. Now, Brookhaven is solely responsible for the future of this priceless urban forest.”

