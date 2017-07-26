A new park is coming to Brookhaven.

The city, led by Mayor John Ernst, began the demolition process of the Skyland Center on Skyland Drive July 24 to make way for Skyland Park.

Ernst, controlling an excavator, was the first to take part in ripping down the Skyland Center, a former school and former location of the Georgia Vital Records Office.

Demolition of the building comes one year after Brookhaven and the DeKalb County School District reached an agreement in which the district would purchase the existing Skyland Park, located next to the Skyland Center, for the purpose of building a new school to relieve overcrowding.

As part of the agreement, the district purchased the building from the state and transferred the property to Brookhaven to the city to build the new Skyland Park at that site.

“After extensive negotiation, we reached a win-win for everyone involved,” Ernst said. “DeKalb Schools gets the park land for the new John Lewis Elementary School, and the city of Brookhaven gets the land right next to the school for a brand-new park.”

The 4-acre park, a $3,057,740 project, will feature two sand volleyball courts—the first sand volleyball courts located in a Brookhaven park—two picnic shelters, two dog parks, a new restroom facility and a large open space field.

There will also be two additional shade structures that will serve as device charging stations for the public. The shade structures will be made of material that will incorporate solar panels, which will allow park visitors to charge electronic devices.

There will be designated parking space for electric cars with an electric charging station—another first for a park in the city. There will also be a playground area located underneath a canopy of trees that will be preserved during construction.

The first phase of demolition begins with the removal of asbestos materials from the property, which will take up to two weeks to complete before the rest of the building can be demolished.

