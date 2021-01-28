Brookhaven, Dunwoody recognized for civic engagement

During Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) virtual Cities United Summit, the cities of Dunwoody and Brookhaven were honored with a Visionary City Award by Georgia Trend and GMA.

Dunwoody officials said each city was recognized for actions and initiatives taken that increased civic engagement, created community partnerships and made people proud to call their city home.

“If ever there was a time for unity and togetherness, it is now, and these nine cities have illustrated this unity through their visionary projects,” said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson. “It’s our privilege to honor the elected officials, city staff and community leaders who made these initiatives possible. These cities exemplify what it means to be forward-thinking for their residents and generations to come. They serve as inspiring examples of civility, collaboration and what it means to create communities of positive change across Georgia.”

According to a release, Dunwoody was recognized for expanding outdoor dining capacity for restaurants during the pandemic and starting the Picnic Table Project which provided restaurants with picnic tables to decorate with city and business themes. The tables were used for a self-guided tour of local restaurants.

The release states that Brookhaven was recognized for increasing its outreach and accessibility for Spanish-speaking residents. Brookhaven officials partnered with local Latinx community groups and provided city information in Spanish. Information provided in Spanish includes city forms, press releases and social media posts.

Brookhaven Police Department also developed a Spanish-language Citizen Police Academy that has produced 80 graduates since 2016, and Brookhaven officials established National Support of Latino Business Day in September.

78 total views, 22 views today