Brookhaven Finance Director Carl Stephens will step down Aug. 1, the city announced July 20.

Assistant City Manager and CFO Steve Chapman has been named interim finance director.

“Carl has been a solid contributor for the city of Brookhaven during our formative years of cityhood,” City Manager Christian Sigman said. “We wish Carl success in his future endeavors, meanwhile the city is in good hands with Steve until a permanent decision is made.”

