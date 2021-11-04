Brookhaven gets closer to electric vehicles fleet goal

Brookhaven’s police fleet will get greener in 2022.

As part of the budgetary recommendations in 2021, Brookhaven police will purchase three additional all-electric vehicles and eight hybrid vehicles. The purchase follows the acquisition of 14 hybrids earlier this year. Once the vehicles arrive, nearly half of the 85 active Brookhaven police vehicles will be either hybrid or all-electric.

The three electric vehicles on order are the Ford Mustang Mach E. Two of these crossover-style vehicles will be for administrative use, with one to be fully marked and assigned to the Support Services Division.

The eight hybrids will be Ford Patrol Interceptor Hybrids, which are similar to the consumer-grade Ford Explorer hybrid. These SUVs will be used for police patrol functions.

Brookhaven’s foray into electric vehicles began in the summer of 2019 with the purchase of a used 2015 Tesla, bought with confiscated drug funds. The car was subject to a series of tests to gauge the feasibility of using electric cars for police vehicles. While there are no plans to purchase additional Teslas, the experiment provided key information to begin the transformation from combustion engines to electrics and hybrids, stated a press release.

Among the findings:

Tests indicate that the overall idle fraction was about 43 percent on the Tesla. Some fleet cars idle up to 80 percent.

A combustion engine patrol car averages about 15 miles per gallon. Using EPA calculations, each gallon of gas can produce nearly 20 pounds of gas carbon emissions. Gas-powered vehicles produce carbon emissions while idling, but the electric vehicles produce zero emissions. The Ford Patrol Interceptors average 24 miles per gallon, which is 60 percent more fuel efficient than the old combustion engines.

“We are also looking at a cost savings based upon the anticipated lifespan of the vehicles. The fleet lifespan of a combustion engine BPD car is about 100,000 miles, which is usually five years or less,” said Police Chief Gary Yandura. “The electrics and hybrids should last longer, with fewer repairs.”

During the lifespan of gasoline engines, there would be approximately 130,000 pounds of carbon emissions (at 15 miles per gallon) during its tenure.

“We are working our way down to zero emissions,” said Yandura.

Brookhaven City Manager Christian Sigman noted that “range anxiety,” apprehension that the car will run out of charge with no charging station nearby, is often a concern about electric vehicles. Sigman said maintaining a charge is not an issue, because there are many charging stations throughout the city, including Brookhaven Police headquarters, City Hall and several Brookhaven’s parks.

“Brookhaven is approximately 12 square miles. There is always a charging station nearby,” said Sigman. “We’ve never had a problem with the Tesla.”

Due to the huge potential savings in terms of maintenance and durability, Brookhaven is planning a broader use of electric cars to further its environmental sustainability initiative, stated a press release.

“We want to be rid of all of the traditional gas-guzzlers in the next two to four years, as electric vehicles become operationally viable,” said Sigman. “This is all part of a renewed focus on developing natural environment, built environment, financial, organizational, and civic governance policies in 2019, collectively referred to as Sustainable Brookhaven.”

“Almost every area of the city’s government has sustainability components, not only day-to-day operations but long-term planning as well,” noted Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst. “We are always looking for ways that save taxpayers’ money, reduce our impact on the environment, improve our air quality and conserve resources for future generations.”

“My goal is to have a 100 percent electric vehicles fleet. We cannot wait until there is a readily available EV that can handle all the duties of the patrol car. Purchasing hybrid patrol cars just makes good economic and environmental sense, it’s a no brainer. I’m proud of our city for once again leading the region in sustainability efforts,” Ernst added.

“All actions are taken to provide our residents with exceptional services while operating in the most sustainable way possible. Whenever there is an opportunity to enhance the quality of life for our residents while operating efficiently, we are going to do it,” Ernst said.

