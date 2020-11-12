Latest:

Brookhaven helps create hunger relief program

Officials from the city of Brookhaven announced they partnered with Cowart Family YMCA and the Latin American Association (LAA) Nov. 5 to create a hunger relief program. The hunger relief program will host food distributions every Thursday from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m. until the week of Thanksgiving, according to city officials.

LAA officials said they have distributed food to 500 families a week since Oct. 8, with a total of 56,706 pounds of food distributed.

LAA officials thanked the program’s community partners and volunteers for the collaborations that led to the hunger relief program collaboration.

To support families in need or to volunteer with the hunger relief program, visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/brookhavenhungerrelief.

City of Brookhaven officials partnered with Cowart Family YMCA and the Latin American Assocation to create a hunger relief program. Photos provided by the Latin American Association.

