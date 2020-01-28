Brookhaven most recent city to adopt nondiscrimination laws

The city of Brookhaven has recently adopted an anti-discrimination ordinance, making it reportedly the seventh city in Georgia to do so.

The ordinance prohibits businesses from discriminating based on sexual orientation or gender identity, race, religion, color, sex, disability, national origin, ancestry, age or military status. Currently, no federal or Georgia law expressly prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

“This ordinance helps Brookhaven make a step in the right direction as it could improve the business climate for the entire state of Georgia,” said Jeff Graham, executive director of LGBT advocacy group Georgia Equality, prior to the city council Jan. 14 vote. “Most importantly, it can serve as a way to insulate Brookhaven should there be bad legislation that passes on the state level or the constant ongoing debate of whether or not LGBT folks are worth human rights, dignity or protection against discrimination.”

Several Brookhaven residents spoke in support of the ordinance during the public hearing.

“It’s important as we attract businesses here that we are vocal and upfront about our lack of discrimination in the area,” said Jeff Hancock, a local business consultant. “This personally affects me and my family, so I strongly encourage you to support the ordinance.”

“I think it’s important to support the rights of marginalized groups and I don’t why anyone would think differently. Dr. [Martin Luther] King said, ‘The arch of [the moral universe] is long, but it bends toward justice.’ But it doesn’t bend itself. We have to get out and push.”

Resident Michael Southern, however, was the lone speaker against the ordinance, stating the issue felt rushed and should be addressed at a higher level.

“I strongly oppose this. Congress and the state legislature have not even addressed some of these issues. It seems that it’s not appropriate for Brookhaven to jump ahead of federal and state efforts to try to deal with this,” said Southern.

The ordinance was approved unanimously by the city council. The cities of Doraville, Clarkston, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Decatur and Atlanta have approved similar ordinances.

“We want to do everything we can to send the message to people that come to Brookhaven that you do belong here,” said council member Linley Jones, who sponsored the ordinance with council member Madeleine Simmons. “Until the state or federal government do the right thing and protects the civil right of all Americans, all we can do here is what we can do as a city that is in our means. To all people, you belong here, you are welcome here and you are safe here.”

The ordinance allows citizens to file complaints to the city manager if they feel that a business or entity licensed by the city has denied them employment, a home or service on grounds of factors specified in the ordinance. A hearing and an investigation will be conducted. A person or business can be fined $1,000 for first offense and it doubles for the second offense. A business could lose its license after the third offense.

