Brookhaven residents who need eclipse sunglasses for Monday’s solar eclipse can get them free of charge at various locations in the city.

The city is offering free International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-compliant sunglasses to residents on a first come, first served basis for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse. City officials said the eclipse is expected to start at 1:05 p.m. in Brookhaven with a peak at 2:36 p.m. with approximately 97.5 percent coverage of the sun.

“I invite one and all to join us at city hall or at one of Brookhaven’s parks for a safe viewing of the eclipse,” Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said. “We have a supply of solar specs, and we want everyone to take adequate precautions when viewing this historic event.”

The sunglasses are available at Brookhaven City Hall at 4362 Peachtree Road, the Lynwood Recreation Center at 3360 Osborne Road and the Briarwood Recreation Center located at 2235 Briarwood Way. A signed waiver is required with a limit of one per person.

“A common misconception regarding solar eclipses is that it is safe to look at the sun during the event due to the diminished sunlight, however, this is not the case,” Brookhaven’s Emergency Management Coordinator Paul White said. “Looking into direct sunlight, for even brief periods, can cause eye damage and even blindness. For this reason, it is important to use special-purpose solar filters when enjoying the eclipse.”

Appropriate solar filters must be ISO 12312-2 compliant to ensure adequate eye protection. If supplies in Brookhaven run out, the American Astronomical Society (AAS) provides a list of approved vendors and products bearing the classification and can be found at eclipse.aas.org/resources/solar-filters.

89 total views, 89 views today