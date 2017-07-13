Applications are now being accepted for Brookhaven Police Department’s fourth Citizen’s Police Academy.

Brookhaven residents, 21 and older, may attend the academy. A criminal background check will be conducted on applicants and the police department has the right to deny enrollment to those with a criminal history.

The academy will meet every Thursday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 17 and concluding Oct. 26. The first meeting will be held at the police station.

There classes are free; however, participants cannot miss more than two classes in the 10-week period.

For more information and to apply, download and complete the application and background check consent form at the city’s website, www.brookhavenga.gov, and return to Russell.davis@brookhavenga.gov or in person at the Brookhaven Police Station, 2665 Buford Highway, by Aug. 8. A confirmation letter will be mailed to all accepted applicants.

