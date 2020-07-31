Brookhaven police chief recognized as chief of the year

Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura was recognized July 21 as the 2020 Outstanding Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP).

“I am humbled to be recognized in this manner and honored to work with the men and women of the Brookhaven Police Department who are so dedicated to the safety and well-being of Brookhaven,” said Yandura.

Yandura was appointed as Brookhaven Police Department’s (BPD) first chief in April 2013. Since then, Brookhaven has been ranked as the safest city in DeKalb County twice by Safe Home.

“Chief Yandura is one of Brookhaven’s pioneering leaders. Through his leadership, the Brookhaven Police Department has become a model for other jurisdictions to follow,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst. “Chief Yandura has accomplished many feats in his career, but what I admire most about his character is that he is always striving to stay ahead of the curve, embracing the latest technological advances and social best practices, which has earned the trust of residents throughout Brookhaven.”

According to city officials, Yandura has integrated new technology into BPD—such as license plate readers and crime scene mapping devices—which helped the department recover $649,448 worth of stolen vehicles in 2019, among other things.

Yandura also oversaw the creation of the Citizen’s Police Academy offered in English and Spanish; Citizens on Patrol; Police Explorers, a drug take-back program; and Shop with a Badge program funded through the annual Hot Pursuit Glow Run.

City officials said Yandura was nominated for the award by Brookhaven Deputy Chief of Police Brandon Gurley.

“Chief Yandura is a tremendous example of what it means to be a chief of police,” said Gurley.

City officials said Yandura also volunteers with the Georgia Chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) as a member of the Board of Directors and received the NAMI Leadership Award in 2017.

Yandura has worked in law enforcement for more than 45 years and previously served as chief of police in Hiram and College Park, according to city officials.

