Brookhaven police is searching for a gunman who killed a 26-year-old in an apartment complex.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at the Avana Apartment Complex on 2910 Clairmont Road on the evening of June 1. Officers found a man, who was later identified as Travis Ridley, suffering from more than one gunshot wound. Ridley was transported by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said detectives believe the shooting is drug related, and neither the victim or the shooter were residents of the apartment complex. Police said the shooter may have fired their weapon when the Ridley presented his own gun, which police recovered at the scene.

The police department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the other person or persons involved in the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at (404) 637-0600, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Atlanta online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by phone at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

181 total views, 1 views today