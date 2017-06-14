The man suspected in a June 1 murder in Brookhaven has been arrested.

Brookhaven police said Edward Tavarez, 24, was arrested June 13 by the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force for the shooting death of Travis Ridley. Police said information by Brookhaven detectives and the task force led them to a location in Stone Mountain where Tavarez was arrested.

Tavarez has been charged with murder and armed robbery and is currently being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Ridley was at the Avana Apartment Complex on 2910 Clairmont Road when he was shot multiple times. He was transported by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said detectives believe the shooting is drug-related, and neither Ridley or Tavarez were residents of the apartment complex. Police said Tavarez may have fired a weapon when Ridley presented his gun, which police recovered at the scene.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

