Brookhaven ‘strongly encourages’ everyone to mask up again

Brookhaven has extended an ordinance declaring a state of emergency due to COVID-19 through September.

City officials voted unanimously to extend the ordinance, which follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations, until Sept. 30.

Although the requirement for face masks was lifted from the ordinance earlier this year, city council members are encouraging both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents to again wear masks.

“This emergency ordinance includes the language that all citizens are strongly encouraged to wear a mask while indoors and outside of their homes,” said District One Councilwoman Linley Jones. “I just want to remind folks that the current CDC guidelines to maximize protection from the Delta variant is for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission. Unfortunately, that’s us.”

Jones added that she hopes more residents get vaccinated as well.

Brookhaven was the first city in DeKalb County to mandate wearing of masks in 2020. While many cities in DeKalb County followed, those mandates on mask requirements have since eased up. The city of Decatur reinstated its mask mandates Aug. 16.

As of Aug. 23, there have been 66,517 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County. The latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health reported that 746,066 vaccines have been administered in DeKalb and an estimated 47 percent of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.

