Foodies have one final opportunity to visit the weekly Food Truck Roundup in Brookhaven on June 28 before the city’s food truck program begins a planned summer hiatus.

In 2017, thousands gathered on Wednesdays at Blackburn Park—located at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven—to partake in various food truck offerings, according to the city.

“We adjusted this year’s schedule to take advantage of the good weather we have in the spring, but in the middle of the summer the attendance wanes and we cannot ensure the same variety,” Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden said. “After June 28, the trucks will take a short summer break and return on Aug. 16 and continue until the end of October.”

The event series was first launched in 2013. Up to 10 food truck dining options will be available to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. on June 28 at Blackburn Park, as well as a beer and wine tent, live entertainment and activities for children.

