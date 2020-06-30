Brookhaven voters to decide on removing mayor term limits

The Brookhaven charter currently limits the mayor to two consecutive four-year terms; However, House Bill 695 approved June 26 in the Georgia General Assembly, will allow voters to determine a possible change the mayor’s term limit and other changes to the city charter.

HB 695—passed in 2019 by both the Georgia Senate and House but not signed by the governor—proposed term limits to be increased to three consecutive four-year terms. An amended form approved June 26 in the Assembly, would allow the mayor to serve an unlimited number of terms.

Currently, if a vacancy occurs within 12 months of the expiration of a mayor’s term of office, the city council or those members remaining appoint a successor for the remainder of the term. The mayor appoints a council person if a vacancy occurs within six months of the expiration of the term.

The bill also adds the stipulation that any person appointed to the office of mayor or council is not entitled to appear on the ballot as the incumbent in a special election.

If signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, HB 695 would be put on a ballot for Brookhaven residents to decide in the November election.

The proposed changes come as a result of 2018 recommendations from the city’s Charter Review Commission, tasked with reviewing the city charter every five years. Brookhaven residents voted to incorporate in 2012.

