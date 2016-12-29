Tucker High School football coach Bryan Lamar has added another award to his list of honors.

Lamar was named the Atlanta Falcons’ Coach of the Year. Lamar was honored before the Falcons’ game against the San Francisco 49ers Dec. 18 and was made an honorary captain.

“It is a tremendous blessing and an honor,” Lamar said.

A team spokesperson said Lamar was chosen for his work on and off the field and in the community, according to the city of Tucker’s website.

In September, Lamar won the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week Award after coaching the Tucker Tigers to a 58-0 win over Jonesboro on Sept. 16. The award, which is presented by Ford, is given to 12 Georgia high school football coaches each season for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes’ lives.

The Falcons will fly Lamar to Orlando, Fla. for the AFC-NFC Pro Bowl on Jan. 29. Lamar will compete with 31 other coaches chosen by NFL teams to be named the recipient of the league’s Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.

Lamar completed his fifth season as the Tigers head coach. Tucker fell to Valdosta 17-7 in the Class AAAAAA title game Dec. 9 at the Georgia Dome. It was the Tigers’ second championship game appearance in three years under Lamar.

